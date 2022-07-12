Manchester Airport: Iceland cyclist's 10-day wait for bike
A holidaymaker who painstakingly planned a 14-night cycling holiday around Iceland is still waiting for his bike - 10 days after arriving
Simon Owens flew with Iceland Air to Reykjavik on 2 July from Manchester Airport, but is yet to be reunited with his bike, tent and baggage.
The 51-year-old police detective from Sheffield said the delay had caused an extra £2,000 in unexpected costs.
Baggage handler Menzies Aviation has been contacted for comment.
Mr Owens spent six months researching his trip around Iceland's 822-mile (1323km) ring road, but found himself landing in the country's capital without any sign of his transport, clothes and accommodation.
"I thought it'd be on the next flight, so I thought it might just mean an extra day in Reykjavik and I'll just have to do a few more miles every day, but by the third day it became apparent that it wasn't going to happen quickly," he said.
"Every response has been, 'we have no news yet, we'll tell you when we find it.'"
With his hand luggage including only two changes of clothes, some books and a phone charger, he decided to rent a small van with a sleeping bag and a stove to allow him to get around without his bike.
"It just feels like I'm going around in circles where everyone thinks it's someone else's fault," he said.
"I'm fortunate that I have a job, a savings account and a credit card, but the £2000 of additional costs would have paid for three or four cycling holidays."
Mr Owens has been contacting the baggage team for a update each day, but said he still hasn't been given any clear information about where his bike is.
"It's been something I've been looking forward to for months, so to have the rug pulled out - in a drip drip fashion - is disappointing and frustrating," he said.
"I've now got a bit of anxiety about what happens if the bike comes out to Iceland when I'm flying in the other direction."
Despite the continuing uncertainty about his luggage, he described Iceland as "a jaw-dropping, heart-achingly beautiful country with such a unique landscape".
"I've still loved my experience, but I need to come back to do the trip I had planned for," he added.
