Doncaster stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- Published
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police were called to Silver Street at about 03:15 BST after a man, in his 20s, was found seriously injured.
The victim was taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody.
The force has appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.
