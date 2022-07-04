Doncaster killing: Man charged with murder appears in court
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man found seriously injured in a Doncaster street.
The victim was found in South Parade at about 04:20 BST on Saturday and died a short time later in hospital.
A post-mortem examination revealed the 28-year-old had died of injuries to his head, chest and abdomen.
Steven Ling, 38, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, North Lincolnshire, was remanded in custody when he appeared before Doncaster magistrates earlier.
He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, accused of murder.
South Yorkshire Police said a group of people filmed on CCTV on Saturday in the vicinity of South Parade may have witnessed part of the incident.
"We are keen to speak to them and urge them to get in touch as a matter of urgency," said senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer.
