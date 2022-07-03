Doncaster murder arrest: Man questioned over death
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Doncaster.
Police were called to reports of a man in his 20s seriously hurt on South Parade at about 04:20 BST on Saturday.
The man, who was taken to hospital but died a short time later, has not yet been formally identified.
A man from Doncaster was arrested on Saturday evening and is being questioned by detectives, South Yorkshire Police said.
Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer, leading the investigation, said: "Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their enquiries.
"The investigation is at an early stage and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre in the early hours of this morning who might have witnessed what happened."
