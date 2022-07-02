Man found injured in Doncaster city centre dies
A man in his 20s has died after being found seriously injured in Doncaster city centre.
South Yorkshire Police said it was called to reports of a man hurt on South Parade at about 04:20 BST.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later. A post-mortem is due to take place later, police said.
A cordon is in place at the scene and people are being asked to avoid the area while investigations are carried out.
