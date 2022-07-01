Andre Lee: Third arrest in Rotherham fatal stabbing murder inquiry
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Rotherham.
The victim, named as 52-year-old Andre Lee, from London, was found on Herringthorpe Valley Road at about 19:15 BST on Sunday.
Officers were called to reports Mr Lee had been hit by a car and then stabbed. A post mortem examination concluded he died as the result of a stab wound.
A man, 25, from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed.
Two other men, aged 24 and 25, have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The 24-year-old has been released on police bail while the 25-year-old has been released under investigation, South Yorkshire Police said.
Det Ch Insp Mick Hakin said: "Our officers are continuing to investigate this incident at great speed, and as further developments come to light we will continue to act on them.
"If you do have any information that could help us determine what happened, I would still urge you to please get in touch. No matter how small you think it is, it could prove vital to us."
