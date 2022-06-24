Child abusers jailed after police raid finds 1,800 images
- Published
A woman whose sexual abuse of a child was uncovered when police found a cache of more than 1,800 indecent images has been jailed for almost six years.
Miroslava Belakova, 37, of Barnsley, admitted the offences following a separate drugs investigation.
She appeared alongside Craig Fearn, who pleaded guilty to charges of arranging or facilitating a child sexual offence.
He was given a 49-month term when the pair were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.
Police raided Fearn's home on a drugs warrant when he lived in Cudworth, Barnsley, in 2018.
During their search, mobile devices were found containing the indecent images.
In total, more than 1,800 images were found, with 400 of them being of Category A - the most severe category. "Extreme pornography" was also found on the devices, police said, with Fearn admitting a related charge at court.
During the abuse investigation Belakova, of Greenfoot Lane, was identified and arrested.
She pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault against a child under 13, four counts of making indecent images of children and one count of distributing indecent images of children.
'Truly despicable'
On Tuesday, Belakova was jailed for 70 months, will serve a further 36 months on licence and must pay a £170 victim surcharge.
Fearn, 33, now of Wakefield Road, Normanton, will also serve a further 36 months on licence.
He also pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
The pair were placed on the sex offenders register for life and handed a sexual harm prevention order.
Det Con Elinor Duke, of South Yorkshire Police, said the abuse uncovered was "horrific".
"What's important to remember is that behind every image and video is an innocent child being harmed against their will, which is truly despicable," she said.
