Rotherham abuse scandal: Operation Linden report 'lets victims down'

So far Stovewood has seen 20 sex offenders convicted and jailed for a total of 256 years. More than two hundred people have been arrested or attended a police station voluntarily. Four are awaiting trial. They include two brothers, in their thirties, who made their first court appearance earlier this month. They are charged with raping and sexually assaulting three girls - aged 13 to 15 - between 2006 and 2009.