Armend Xhika: Luigi Antonacci in court charged with murder

Armend Xhika, 22, died in hospital after being injured on Earl Marshal Road

A man accused of murdering a 22-year-old stabbed to death in the street has appeared in court.

Armend Xhika died in hospital after being wounded on Earl Marshal Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, on 13 May last year.

Luigi Antonacci, 24, was arrested on Friday and has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with murder.

Mr Antonacci, of Scoresby Street, Bradford, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 22 June.

South Yorkshire Police said a 21-year-old woman arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Forensic officers were at the scene on Earl Marshal Road

