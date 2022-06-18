Tobias Weller: Sheffield boy campaigns for accessible playgrounds
A young fundraiser has completed a new challenge to raise money to create accessible playgrounds near his home.
Tobias Weller, 11, who has cerebral palsy and autism, has taken part in challenges in his home city of Sheffield, raising more than £158,000.
His latest feat saw him use his race walker to complete a 1km (0.62 mile) walk around a Sheffield park.
"It's not right that disabled kids can't access their local playgrounds and I want to change that," he said.
The Tobias in the Park event saw dozens of people join him on the walk at Endcliffe Park, with money raised going towards new play equipment accessible for children with disabilities.
"Look at how many people have come to show their support," he said.
"I want to raise awareness and money for accessible playgrounds."
The money raised from his efforts will go towards making two playgrounds, including one at Endcliffe Park, more accessible.
He has raised almost £3,000 in his latest challenge.
Tobias became the youngest person to feature in the Honours List when it was announced in December and is to receive the British Empire Medal.
It comes after he raised thousands of pounds for Paces School, where he is a student, and The Children's Hospital Charity by completing an Ironman challenge.
Completed over the course of a year, he did 180km (112 miles) on his trike, a 4km (2.5 miles) swim and ran the length of a full marathon.
His mother Ruth Garbutt said she was "absolutely delighted" at the support for the youngster, who was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore during the pandemic.
"If disabled kids are able to use their local playground it will make a huge difference," Tobias said.
"It means they can enjoy themselves. Everyone should be able to do that."
