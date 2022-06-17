Shirecliffe: Murder arrest after man found near fishing pond dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 50-year-old after police were called to a fishing pond.
Officers were sent to Herries Road in Shirecliffe, Sheffield, after a worried member of the public reported concerns for the man at 21:20 BST on Thursday.
The victim was taken to hospital but later died. A post-mortem is due to take place and his family has been informed, officers said.
South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old suspect remained in custody.
The force has not released any further details and has asked anyone with information to get in touch.
