Cricket league bans player's anti-racist jumper
An amateur cricketer has been ordered to stop wearing a jumper emblazoned with "no room for racism in cricket" by league bosses.
Haider Rasool, who plays for the Rockingham Colliery club, said he was shocked at the order in light of recent events in the sport.
Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League said it backed his message but it has a blanket ban on slogans.
His team has since put the message on one of its boundary signs.
Mr Rasool said he had wanted to spread the message and had worn the jumper without problems while playing in other leagues.
Given the allegations of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, he said, he was surprised that clubs across the county did not want to spread the anti-racism message "loud and clear".
"Why was it under dispute?" he said.
"Wearing something that's an awareness. It's not a slogan, it's part of Kick It Out.
"Kick it Out is famous for using it in football. So you watch Premier League games and it says 'No room for racism in football', so I didn't see a problem with it."
The league originally threatened to deduct points from the team, but has decided not to.
It has declined to comment, however in an email sent to Mr Rasool seen by the BBC the league said: "We all agree with the sentiments expressed on your jersey, that is not the point."
It continued: "If we allow your slogan how can we then deny someone else the right to express another view that might be more controversial or potentially offensive to others?"
Richard Skipworth, director of cricket at the Barnsley team said everybody at the club supported Mr Rasool.
"It hasn't been difficult at all in terms of us wanting to stand by his message," he said.
He added; "What we want to do now is to find a way around and we want to stop any bad feeling, any ill-feeling."
The club is now placing a sign with the message on the boundary fence.
On Wednesday, cricket's governing body, the England and Wales Cricket Board, brought charges against "a number of individuals" at Yorkshire County Cricket Club in relation to allegations of racism.
