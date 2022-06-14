Woodsetts fracking: Gove throws out test site plans
Plans to frack for shale gas near Rotherham have been thrown out by Communities secretary Michael Gove.
He concluded a test drilling site at Woodsetts would cause "noise and disturbance".
Local Conservative MP Alexander Stafford called the decision a "momentous victory".
In 2018, Rotherham councillors refused Ineos permission to drill a test hole. The BBC has approached Ineos for comment.
A public inquiry was held in 2019 after the firm appealed to the national planning inspectorate.
The inspectorate subsequently recommended that planning permission be granted, subject to certain conditions.
Ineos had provided details of a planned 880ft (270m) earth wall to protect the village from excess noise.
However, Mr Gove was not convinced and has refused planning permission, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The decision, announced by housing minister Stuart Andrew on behalf of Mr Gove, states: "The Secretary of State agrees that the proposal would give rise to noise and disturbance to local residents through the construction, decommissioning and drilling periods, although the actual duration of the works would be fairly short."
Members of the campaign group Woodsetts Against Fracking had cited concerns around traffic and noise.
Conservative Mr Stafford, whose Rother Valley constituency includes the site, said: "I am delighted that the government has stood up for the people of Rother Valley on yet another critically important issue for our area, and I am extremely pleased that the Secretary of State has overturned the planning inspector's deeply concerning verdict.
"No one is a bigger advocate for cleaner energy than me, but fracking is not, and has never been, the answer. It is not wanted here in Rother Valley.
"I hope residents in Woodsetts rejoice in this momentous victory that we have achieved together."
