Rotherham: Eastwood residents could be fined for leaving bins out
- Published
Bins being left out in the street too long could see residents fined as part of a renewed public spaces protection order (PSPO) in Rotherham.
The three year PSPO was first introduced in the Fitzwilliam Road area of Eastwood in June 2019.
The council is seeking to renew the order, which would see people fined if they breached conditions such as being drunk or using abusive language.
Bins being left out was a problem for local residents, the council said.
A report to Rotherham Council's cabinet said there have been an average of 20 incidents of anti-social behaviour recorded each month in the Eastwood area.
In addition to the current conditions where people can also be fined for shouting and screaming, or "acting in a generally rowdy and inconsiderate manner", additional conditions are set to be introduced.
This means those who fail to keep their wheelie bins within the boundary of their premises, except at certain times before and on collection day, can be fined.
"The street scene in the area, anecdotally from residents, councillors, partners and officers is suffering as a consequence," the report said.
"The failure to responsibly manage waste and waste receptacles is a known contributor to pests, alongside contributing to waste accumulation and fly-tipping issues."
A public consultation found almost 90% of people surveyed thought the new condition would be positive.
The order applies to Fitzwilliam Road and extends to the River Don behind Eldon Road, Doncaster Road, and up to Mushroom Roundabout, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
An analysis of anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents between January 2018 to March 2022 found that 1,020 ASB incidents were recorded in the area - an average of 20 incidents per month.
In the three years of the PSPO, there have been 60 fixed penalty notices issued, with the police saying it would support the application.
Rotherham Council's cabinet is set to consider the report on 20 June.
