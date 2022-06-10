Sheffield man jailed for killing fellow hospital patient
Published
A man who killed a fellow patient on a hospital ward has been jailed for eight years.
Paul Franks, 48, attacked Paul Reed at Rotherham District General Hospital on 12 February.
Mr Reed, 48, died the next day of a bleed on the brain, South Yorkshire Police said.
Franks, of Cinderhill Lane, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court and was jailed for six years.
He received a further two years in prison for child sex offences after a community order was revoked and he was re-sentenced.
Det Insp Andy Knowles said: "This was an awful and entirely unnecessary incident that resulted in a man tragically losing his life.
"My sympathies are with Mr Reed's family. I hope that they can now start to move forward and process what happened, knowing the man who's actions led to their loved one's death is behind bars."
