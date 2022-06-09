Parking charges plan for reservoir beauty spots
Yorkshire Water is planning to introduce parking charges at four reservoirs to help pay for a new team of rangers.
Reservoirs at Langsett in South Yorkshire and Fewston, Swinsty and Thruscross in North Yorkshire will be affected, the company said.
Parking meters will be installed for a trial period later this year if planning approval is given.
It added work would take place to make visitors aware of the charges.
The new team of nine area rangers would aim to reduce instances of anti-social behaviour and also complete maintenance work at Yorkshire Water sites, the water company said.
Alastair Harvey, lead countryside advisor at Yorkshire Water said: "We believe a small parking fee and increased security will help to dissuade anti-social behaviour, such as fly-tipping, at our sites but also have a long-term positive impact in terms of the projects we can deliver in the future."
Proposed tariffs:
- 1 hour - £1
- 2 hours - £2
- 6 hours - £3
- All day - £5
- Annual pass - £30
The water company said automatic number plate recognition cameras will be installed at the sites and visitors will be able to pay via card payment on site, the Ring Go app and by telephone.
Visitors without means to pay with them can call the phoneline later in the day to pay.
