Barnsley bans junk food adverts from council sites
- Published
Adverts for foods high in fat, salt and sugar are to be banned at council-owned sites in Barnsley as part of the authority's drive against obesity.
Barnsley Council said companies can no longer advertise "junk foods" at its sites such as museums and libraries.
Food charity Sustain, which advised the council on the policy, said similar strategies have been introduced in cities including London and Bristol.
Barnsley is the first town in the country to develop the policy.
All council-owned advertising sites and public council buildings will have to adhere to the rules, which cover foods such as chocolate, burgers, soft drinks, cakes, sweets and pizzas.
The South Yorkshire authority said it would work with businesses to make sure they could advertise healthy food and drink instead.
Barnsley is the 38th most deprived local authority in England, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
One in three primary school leavers and two in three adults are classed as overweight or obese.
Sustain said it was "delighted" to work with Barnsley Council and hoped it would "inspire other areas to take a stand for children's health".
Earlier this week, Barnsley Council and Barnsley College announced a scheme to offer £35 vouchers to students who give up smoking.
A national strategy to tackle obesity was introduced last year, which included banning junk food adverts online and on TV before 21:00.
A ban on multi-buy deals for junk food and pre-watershed TV advertising was also planned, but this has been postponed because of the cost of living crisis.
