Bradfield Dale death: Motorcyclist named as Ian Sunderland
A motorcyclist who died after his bike hit a wall in Sheffield has been named.
Ian Sunderland, 34, was thrown from his KTM Superduke in the crash on Mortimer Road near Bradfield Dale on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Sunderland's family said "his bike was his pride and joy", a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Officers are still seeking the driver of a white Audi which was travelling in the opposite direction at the time of the crash.
They have also appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.
