William Collins: Council wait for family contact over future of memorial
A huge marble memorial to a late father-of-nine remains unchanged months after the council wrote to the family to discuss the monument.
The pearlescent tribute to William Collins, which has a solar-powered jukebox, was installed at Sheffield's Shiregreen Cemetery in March.
Sheffield City Council said consent was given for a memorial but the final product differed from plans approved.
A spokesperson said it was still trying to speak with the family.
The memorial boasts two-life sized statues of Mr Collins, who died in Spain in 2020.
Since it was erected, the council said it had tried to contact the family to "discuss the matter".
"We hope we can come to an agreement with Mr Collins' loved ones about how we move forward with this situation soon," Lisa Firth, director of culture, parks and leisure said at the time.
However, ten weeks after the monument was installed, the council said it had no update to share as it continued to reach out to the family.
Videos of the monument, which also includes a stone seat engraved with the word "king" in gold block capitals, amassed millions of views on social media.
The family of Mr Collins has been contacted by the BBC.
