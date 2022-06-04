Doncaster Airport: Budget airline Wizz cancels flights
Budget airline Wizz Air has cancelled "a large number" of flights to and from Doncaster Airport from 10 June.
The airline said the airport was unable to guarantee the terms of its commercial agreement and wanted to "minimise the disruption to customers".
Flights cancelled include those to Lanzarote, Tenerife, Malaga and Palma.
A spokesman for Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) said the decision was "regrettable" and it had only found out about it via third parties on Friday.
Wizz Air said it had made the decision with "deep regret" and that passengers would be contacted with advice about their options, which include rebooking, a full refund, or 120% of the original fare in airline credit.
A spokeswoman said: "Our priority is to minimise the overall disruption to our UK customers and protect the employment of our crew.
'Passenger impact'
"As such, Doncaster Sheffield Airport based pilots and cabin crew have today received notification of this news, and have been offered the opportunity to fly out of another base in the UK."
A spokesman for the airport said: "Unfortunately, DSA only became aware of this decision through a statement to the media this afternoon [Friday].
"We are attempting to obtain further clarification from the airline on their decision and its impact on passengers."
Affected flights include those to Lanzarote, Malaga, Alicante, Fuerteventura, Larnaca, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, Dalaman, Faro, Kosice, Gran Canaria, Riga and Lublin.
Those unaffected are to and from Cluj, Gdansk, Krakow, Katowice, Otopeni, Poznan, Vilnius, Warsaw and Wroclaw.
