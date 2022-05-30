Rotherham: Five arrests in child sex abuse investigation
- Published
Five people have been arrested as part of a police inquiry into allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse.
Four men, aged 40, 50, 54 and 63, and a woman aged 47, were arrested on suspicion of sexual offences following raids in Sheffield, Rotherham, Scunthorpe and West Yorkshire.
The allegations dated back to the 1990s and involved a victim under the age of 16, South Yorkshire Police said.
All five had since been released under investigation, police added.
The raids took place on 18 and 19 May.
Det Ch Insp Aneela Khalil-Khan, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "We are committed to investigating reports of child abuse, regardless of how many years have passed.
"Our inquiries into this case are now continuing and the victim is being supported by officers."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.