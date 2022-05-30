Johnny Depp: Sheffield music fans shocked by star's surprise appearance
Hollywood star Johnny Depp has appeared on stage in Yorkshire just days after a jury began deliberating in a defamation trial in the US involving the actor.
Mr Depp joined guitarist Jeff Beck's European tour to play guitar and sing at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday night.
Shocked music fans shared the news on social media.
Mr Beck's website said: "The musical soulmates have been working behind-the-scenes for the past several years on new music."
A jury started its deliberations on Friday following a six-week trial in Virginia involving Mr Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Mr Depp, 58, sued Ms Heard for $50m (£40m) for an article she wrote in which she claimed to be an abuse victim. Ms Heard, 36, counter-sued for $100m.
'An awesome set'
Surprised music fans went on Twitter to spread word of Mr Depp's appearance on stage in Sheffield.
One fan commented: "Leaves court. Rocks up to Sheffield to Jam on stage with Jeff Beck. What a legend!"
Meanwhile, Martin Rhymes said: "Just been to see Jeff Beck at Sheff City Hall. Johnny Depp on guest vocals - an awesome set."
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been involved in several previous musical exploits, including performing in supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith at a tribute to Motorhead frontman Lemmy.
