Platinum Jubilee: Giant royal-themed sand sculpture planned for Barnsley
- Published
A 20-tonne royal-themed sand sculpture is being created in Barnsley town centre to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Work on the "colossal" piece will be carried out from Monday to Friday this week in The Glass Works Square, the council said.
The project by Yorkshire sculptors Sand in Your Eye will form the centrepiece of the council's celebration plans.
The exact design of the sculpture is being kept secret and will slowly emerge during the week.
Art and creative festival Twisted also runs until 12 June, alongside the Jubilee events.
Barnsley Council leader Sir Steve Houghton said: "We always envisaged The Glass Works Square being at the heart of a jam-packed events programme offering free, cultural events for all the family."
"The Twisted Festival promises to be a real celebration of natural art and local craftspeople, and the Jubilee-themed sand sculpture will definitely be worth a visit."
A number of willow creations have formed a trail across the town for visitors to follow over the next couple of weeks.
In a bid to celebrate Barnsley's 50th anniversary of twinning with German city Schwabisch Gmund, two illustrated monuments of the respective town halls were unveiled on Saturday.
The mayor of Schwabisch Gmund was invited to join in the celebrations.
