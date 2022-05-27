Barnsley murder inquiry: Man charged over death of Julie Youel
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who died after being found seriously injured at a house.
Julie Youel, 53, was found when emergency services were called to the property on Rotherham Road, in Monk Bretton, near Barnsley, on 21 May.
Darren Youel, 54, of Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton, has been charged with her murder, South Yorkshire Police said.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court next week.
Ms Youel's family is being supported by officers, police added.
