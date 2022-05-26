Carlo Giannini: Police CCTV appeal over Sheffield park stab death
Detectives are appealing for help in identifying people captured on CCTV as part of a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in a park.
Carlo Giannini's body was found in Sheffield's Manor Fields Park on 12 May.
The 34-year-old Italian was last seen going into the park the night before.
South Yorkshire Police said officers wanted to talk to a "number" of people in the video images about Mr Giannini's movements on the night he died.
Det Ch Insp Becky Hodgman said: "It's essential we build up a clear picture of the activity in and around the park on the night of the 11 May and into the early hours of 12 May.
"We are looking to speak to those pictured as potential witnesses to the most serious of crimes."
Two people have been arrested in connection with Mr Giannini's death.
A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are both currently on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.
