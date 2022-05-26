Gun and knife found after Sheffield e-scooter stop
Published
An e-scooter rider caught carrying a gun and a knife in his backpack has been charged.
The 19-year-old, who was wearing a balaclava, was stopped by two plain clothes officers on Beaumont Road North, in Sheffield, on Friday.
A "viable firearm and large hunting knife" were found in his rucksack, South Yorkshire Police said.
He has been charged with possessing a firearm without a certificate and possessing a knife in a public place.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 21 June.
