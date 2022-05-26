Sheffield: Four hurt in double-decker bridge strike
Four people were left injured after a double-decker bus hit a low bridge, leaving the vehicle seriously damaged.
The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon as the bus was travelling to the Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre in Sheffield, operator First said.
A large section of the top deck was crushed when it hit a pedestrian footbridge which runs over the car park at the shopping mall.
First said it had launched a "full investigation" into the collision.
Operations director Rob Hughes said four passengers suffered "minor injuries" in the crash.
"The driver didn't sustain any injuries but is in shock," he added.
"Support was provided for the people involved in the incident to assist them with onward travel arrangements."
