Brothers jailed for Rotherham mobility scooter row killing
Two brothers have been jailed for killing a man in a row over a mobility scooter.
Gareth Leach, 28, and Kyle Martin, 22, assaulted Dean Williamson, 45, at his Rotherham home, after he had stolen the disability aid from their mother.
He died in hospital hours after the attack on 5 October 2021.
Their mother Sara Martin was given a two-year suspended sentence after admitting perverting the course of justice.
Mr Justice Robin Knowles said the brothers had carried out a "cowardly, serious attack" on a vulnerable man.
He said: "This is a sad, depressing case, and not without its complexities.
"The foolish theft of a disability scooter by a disabled man from a disabled woman led to a cowardly, serious attack on the thief by two able-bodied men.
"The thief was vulnerable through disability and illness and died."
Leach, of Brameld Road, Mexborough, was jailed for nine years for manslaughter and perverting the course of justice, while Martin, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham, was sentenced to nine years in jail for manslaughter.
The brothers were cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter in April after a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
'Evil and twisted'
Leach's mother Sara Martin, 50, of Town Lane, Greasbrough, admitted perverting the course of justice after she provided the police with fake accounts of Leach's involvement.
She claimed that he had only tried to prevent the attack on Mr Williamson, telling officers he was "upset, sickened and frightened by what he had seen his brother do", South Yorkshire Police said.
Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer of South Yorkshire Police said: "My thoughts are firstly with Dean's family and friends.
"Leach and Martin's actions that day were evil and twisted, I am pleased their sentences reflect their actions."
