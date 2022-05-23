Jack Ritchie death: Gambling addictive as heroin, addict's parents say
Gambling is "as addictive as heroin", the parents of a man who took his own life after struggling with his addiction have warned.
Jack Ritchie, originally from Sheffield, died in Vietnam in 2017.
Liz and Charles Ritchie said the government had failed to grasp the scale of the problem gambling posed.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said it was undertaking "the most comprehensive review of gambling laws in 15 years".
An inquest earlier this year heard Jack Ritchie had become hooked to gambling in his late teens when he would use fixed-odds terminals in betting shops.
He spent the subsequent years battling with his addiction, but died while working as a teacher in Hanoi in November 2017.
'Flawed system'
Mr Ritchie told BBC Breakfast that when his son began gambling as a teenager, Jack thought it was just a "bit of fun".
"That was the only messaging there was about gambling. Nothing about the impact on mental health, nothing around suicide," he said.
"What you have are some incredibly addictive products - as addictive as heroin - and what we are expecting is that people will somehow know that."
Mrs Ritchie said there was an assumption that addiction issues were "an individual's fault, that stopping the harm is down to the individual and that it is not part of the system".
"A five-year-old knows smoking kills. Who knows gambling kills?" she asked.
Mr Ritchie said his son had sought help, but even medical professionals were unaware of the risks. He added that the "whole system was flawed".
A coroner ruled in March that Mr Ritchie had been failed by "woefully inadequate" warnings and treatments and sent a Prevention of Future Death Report to government departments.
The DCMS said Mr Ritchie's death was a "stark reminder" of the consequences of harmful gambling.
"We are committed to working with the NHS and stakeholders to ensure those experiencing gambling-related harms are able to access the quality treatment and support they need, when they need it," a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that the DCMS was "undertaking the most comprehensive review of gambling laws in 15 years to make sure they are fit for the digital age" and a white paper would be published shortly.
However, Charles Ritchie said he believed the government had not grasped the scale of the problem and its response was "inadequate".
It had failed to "recognise that many more people will die as long as safety warnings and treatment available keep on following industry-friendly messaging", he said.
"We worry that they will tinker around the edges."
Mrs Ritchie added: "The government seems to be saying here that this system, the one that killed our son, will continue."
Mr and Mrs Ritchie have campaigned for gambling reform through their charity Gambling with Lives and have said they would like to see a statutory levy introduced on the profits of gambling companies, rather than voluntary funding of charities by the industry.
That would mean "the government can direct it into the state organisations used to delivering treatment and education", Mrs Ritchie said.
Mr Ritchie said they would also like to see a ban on advertising and the introduction of affordability checks.
The Betting and Gaming Council said 30 million people in the UK "enjoy a bet each year and the overwhelming majority do so safely".
It said its largest members had committed to spend an additional £100m between 2019 and 2023 for the treatment of problem gambling, "including treatment for a minority of those who are suffering from serious addiction".
The council added it strongly supported the government's Gambling Review.
