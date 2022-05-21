Monk Bretton murder arrest after woman, 52, dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died at a house in South Yorkshire.
Police were called to reports of the 52-year-old woman being seriously injured at the property on Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton, at about 01:00 BST.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene. A 54-year-old man who was at the address was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.
The force said the woman's family have been informed and formal identification will take place in the coming days.
