Barnsley crash: Driver killed as L-plate van hits tree
A man died when the van he was driving hit a tree in South Yorkshire.
Police said the grey VW Transporter, which was displaying L-plates, crashed in Ben Bank Road in Silkstone Common, Barnsley, at about 09:00 BST on Friday.
The 22-year-old driver was taken to hospital but died a few hours later. The passenger, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured.
Officers are keen to trace the driver of a small car which is believed to have overtaken the van moments earlier.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.
