Carlo Giannini: Murder arrest over Sheffield stabbing
An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found stabbed to death in a park.
Italian national Carlo Giannini's body was found by a member of the public in Sheffield last Thursday.
The 34-year-old was last seen on CCTV entering Manor Fields Park at about 23:05 BST the night before.
South Yorkshire Police said the male suspect remained in custody for questioning in connection with Mr Giannini's murder and other offences.
A post-mortem confirmed the victim had died from a stab wound.
The force has released CCTV images taken close to the site where Mr Giannini's body was found, believed to have been recorded in the lead-up to the fatal attack.
Witnesses to Mr Giannini's movements last Wednesday or anyone with information is urged to contact police.
The Italian Embassy told the BBC it was supporting Mr Giannini's family.
