Sheffield: Rapist who lay in wait before attack on woman is jailed
A man who lay in wait in a woman's bedroom before dragging her downstairs and raping her in her living room has been jailed for 10 years.
Soloman Sanyas, 46, from Sheffield, was charged with rape, witness intimidation and assault after the May 2021 attack.
The victim was left "petrified" by the attack and she was then intimidated several times during the police investigation, a jury was told.
Sanyas was convicted following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
South Yorkshire Police said Sanyas had entered the home of his victim while she was out, having climbed up on garden furniture to gain entry through a window.
The victim, known to Sanyas, returned home earlier than anticipated and was dragged down the stairs by him and raped after a "verbal altercation", police said.
Officers said the victim was "petrified and distressed" in her 999 call to police.
PC Bernice O'Brien, from the Sheffield Protecting Vulnerable People Team, said: "During the investigation, Sanyas intimidated the victim on multiple occasions and had known associates threaten her to stop police intervention.
"By remaining strong, she has ensured Sanyas cannot harm her or anyone else."
Sanyas, of Wincobank Avenue, was also handed a 10-year restraining order, preventing him from contacting his victim.
