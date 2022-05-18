Full Monty film crew descend on Sheffield housing estate
By Oli Constable
BBC News
- Published
Film crews working on a new Full Monty television series have been spotted on a Sheffield housing estate.
Workers were seen rigging a house ahead of filming on Tuesday in Gleadless Valley and shooting has also taken place at a neighbourhood church.
Plans for the series, featuring the original cast of the 1997 film, were announced by Disney+ earlier this year.
Resident Yvonne Statham said she had met Robert Carlyle while walking her dogs and given the star a fist bump.
The Full Monty followed a group of Sheffield steelworkers - played by Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Tom Wilkinson, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber and Steve Huison - who formed a strip act after falling on hard times.
Disney+ has said the series would catch up with the characters as they "navigate healthcare, education and employment".
After her brush with celebrity Ms Statham said she was "over the moon", adding: "I've not washed my hand yet."
She said it was "fantastic" the housing estate had been chosen to feature.
"I love it. Gleadless Valley is a lovely area so why not film here?" she said.
Filming has also been taking place at Gleadless Valley Church, with Reverend David Middleton welcoming the chance to shine a spotlight the area.
"We're really pleased to be part of what's going on," he said.
"I've been here for 11 years now and I feel that Gleadless Valley gets an unjustly bad press.
"Like any community there are challenges and this is a good opportunity to put it on the map for the right reasons."
He said he had "deliberately kept our distance" while filming was going on, though the amount of equipment brought into the church had been "an eye opener".
Gleadless Valley is no stranger to filming, having previously featured in TV series This Is England and Brief Encounters.
Donna Taylor, whose home featured in both programmes, lives next door to the house being used for the Full Monty.
She said it was "quite exciting" hosting film crews and watching famous actors coming and going.
"Angela Griffin, Sophie Rundle have been here, and then the This Is England crew," she said.
"They take everything out and put their own stuff in, they even changed our front door."
Filming for the Full Monty also took place in Manchester last week with the series set to hit the small screen in 2023.
