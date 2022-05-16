Sheffield men charged with kidnap and exploitation
Two men have been charged with kidnap and false imprisonment after police found two men being held at a house.
Andi Alushi, 26, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 38, were arrested when police were called to to Firth Park Road, Sheffield, on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said the men found at the property are now receiving "appropriate care".
Mr Alushi and Mr Kasinskas, of no fixed abode, are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.
Both men face two counts of kidnap, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, and a charge of wounding.
