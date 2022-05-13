Man charged over Sheffield street fight stabbing death
A man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Sheffield.
Armend Xhika died after being injured during a confrontation on Earl Marshall Road in Burngreave in May 2021.
Mentor Selmani, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.
He is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.
South Yorkshire Police said Mr Xhika's family are being supported as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death continued.
