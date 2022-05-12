Two arrested over Sheffield street stabbing
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed.
The victim, in his 20s, was found wounded on Wilcox Road, Sheffield, on Wednesday at about 08:00 BST.
He was taken to hospital and remain in a stable condition, according to officers.
South Yorkshire Police said the arrested pair, a 26-year-old man and a woman, 19, both from Sheffield, remained in police custody.
Officers have urged any witnesses who were in the area at the time or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.
