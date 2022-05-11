Sheffield murder suspect arrested in Nottinghamshire police stop
A man suspected of being involved in a murder in Sheffield a year ago has been arrested after being stopped in a car containing a gun and knives.
The wanted 27-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of Armend Xhika in Sheffield in May 2021.
Police detained the man, who was in a car which raised suspicions with officers, in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.
He is the eighth person to be arrested after the fatal stabbing of Mr Xhika.
The 22-year-old died following an incident on Earl Marshall Road in Burngreave, Sheffield, on 13 May 2021.
Nottinghamshire Police officers stopped the vehicle on Blackwell Road at about 13:45, a spokesperson said.
During a search of the car, a firearm and two large knives were found.
The suspect, from London, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, police said.
Three other men, aged 21, 28, and 28, were also arrested on firearm and offensive weapon charges.
They remain in police custody.
