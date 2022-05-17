Sheffield Ball Street Bridge could become beautiful park - architect
- Published
A Victorian bridge in Sheffield could be transformed into a "beautiful green space" to help attract families to the area, an architect has said.
Matt Bowker, MD of Coda Studios, said he wanted to see Ball Street Bridge, in Kelham Island, turned into a park.
The bridge had been closed to traffic since the pandemic and had become a "place where people linger" to look at the river and wildlife, he said.
Sheffield City Council said it welcomed the idea.
Mr Bowker, whose office is based nearby, said: "Over the past 20 years Kelham Island has had a lot of investment and development but it's been aimed at young people - single people and couples.
"There are lots of apartments, bars and restaurants but no outdoor space for families."
He said the bridge could be "transformed" by re-paving and adding permanent benches and planters, so it could be used as a place to hold events and for local residents to visit.
"It could be a beautiful park," he said.
"Sheffield has a reputation for fantastic public realm, the Peace Gardens, Winter Garden, around the train station. It would be a wasted opportunity not to."
A Sheffield City Council spokesperson said: "We're proud of Sheffield's reputation as the Outdoor City and maximising green space is central to development taking place across the city centre.
"Ball Street Bridge is currently closed to traffic as part of our active travel initiative in Kelham to encourage walking and cycling, and we have to consider things such as emergency vehicle access when putting projects like this in place."
The spokesperson added that though funding was not currently available to turn the bridge into a permanent park, "we welcome all suggestions that can be considered as part of future development if feasible".
They added that the council would continue to work with local groups, including the Upper Don Trail Trust and Kelham Island Community Alliance, on plans for "this popular area".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.