M1 Barnsley 'suspicious package' found to be empty
- Published
A "suspicious package" which brought the M1 in South Yorkshire to a halt after it was discovered on a footbridge was empty, police have said.
Specialist officers were called to the scene at Gilroyd Lane, Barnsley, at 13:00 BST on Monday after a call from a member of the public.
The find caused the motorway to be closed for several hours, with major delays reported.
The package had since been taken for forensic examination, police said.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said a member of the public had reported the "suspicious-looking package" on an old railway bridge which carries the Trans Pennine Trail over the M1.
Specialist teams, including a bomb disposal unit, attended the incident, and the motorway was closed while investigations were carried out to determine what the package was, a force spokesperson said.
"It was determined that the package was empty and it is now being forensically examined to determine where it came from," they added.
At the height of the incident, drivers reported delays of up to 90 minutes in the area.
Meanwhile, football fans travelling to the League One play-off second leg between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at Hillsborough were also warned by police to expect "significant delays".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.