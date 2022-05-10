Mexborough fire: Dozens of firefighters tackle 'toxic' blaze

Steven McLean
More than 40 firefighters are currently tackling the blaze

More than 40 firefighters are tackling a "large industrial fire" in South Yorkshire.

Crews were called to White Lea Road, in Mexborough, after the blaze broke out at about midday on Tuesday.

People living nearby have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to the "toxic smoke" from the fire.

South Yorkshire Police said White Lea Road is closed between Wath Road and Rowms Lane. Marriott Road in Swinton is also closed

Sarah Watts
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue initially sent five fire engines, before sending a further three
