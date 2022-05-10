Doncaster to invest £330k in disabled toilet facilities
- Published
More than £300,000 is to be spent on building toilet facilities for disabled people in Doncaster.
The town's council has secured funding for seven new toilets as part of the government's Changing Places programme.
The facilities, which include hoists, changing benches and space for carers, have been mandatory in new public buildings since 2020.
The new loos will be built at sport facilities and the market, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Doncaster Council said the toilets will open up opportunities for disabled people to benefit from sport, leisure and culture.
The new facilities will be built at;
- Askern Country Park and Pool
- Thorne Leisure Centre
- Edlington Leisure Centre
- Rossington Swimming Pool
- Sandall Park
- Doncaster marketplace
- Doncaster Dome Cycle Track
Emily Adams, the council's policy and insight manager, said: "It is widely recognised that active environments and opportunities to participate in cultural activities are crucial to mental and physical health.
"Therefore, following engagement with carer groups, key locations have been identified which will support Doncaster's aim to reduce inequalities and improve the health of our residents by enabling greater access to the town centre, parks, leisure, and cultural opportunities in the borough."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.