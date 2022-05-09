Paul Grayson: Sheffield nurse who filmed up patients' gowns face jail
A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious female patients left his victims "utterly betrayed and damaged", a judge has said.
Paul Grayson, 51, admitted videoing four women as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
He also pleaded guilty to recording four female nurses and a support worker using the toilet at the hospital.
Grayson is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.
The nurse, who had more than 25 years' experience, also filmed two other young women not connected to the hospital with hidden cameras.
The hospital-based offences took place between 2017 and 2020.
One victim told Grayson in court on Monday his "sick and disgusting perversions" were crimes that "have torn me into pieces".
Prosecutor Michael Smith said this woman's suspicions had led her to conduct her own investigation which uncovered computer files, "curated" into folders.
Some of the videos discovered had been manipulated to include slow-motion segments, Mr Smith said.
In one incident, Grayson filmed up a victim's gown and could be seen moving her underwear.
This led to him being charged with sexual assault as well as voyeurism in her case.
The court heard how the woman had been due to have an operation at another hospital, but she said she "can't bring myself to go".
One of the filmed patients has never been identified while other women in the toilet footage remain unknown.
Grayson, of Woodstock Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to charges including:
- 14 charges of voyeurism
- three charges of sexual assaults
- one charge of upskirting
- one charge of taking indecent images of a child
- one charge of installing recording equipment for the purposes of sexual gratification
- three charges of possessing indecent images of children
Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told Grayson he should expect to be in prison for a number of years.
"Please be under no misapprehension, the sentence in this case, on any analysis, will be one of considerable substance. It has to be."
Grayson was remanded in custody.
