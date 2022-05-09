Barnsley rapist John Kelk jailed for abuse of three girls
A man who sexually abused three young girls - subjecting each to "utterly horrific ordeals" - has been jailed for 30 years.
John Kelk, 68, from Barnsley, physically abused his victims, dragging one girl by her hair, beating her and making her drink weed killer.
He was convicted of 22 offences, including rape and sexual assault, committed in the 1970s and 80s.
Police described his crimes as "vile and "sickening".
'Courage and dignity'
Speaking after the sentencing Det Con Nicola Milner, of South Yorkshire Police, described the crimes as "horrendous" and said each victim had been put through "utterly horrific ordeals."
Allegations were first made against Kelk in 2018, when one of the victims reported what had happened to her as a child to her local police force.
An investigation was launched and two further victims came forward, South Yorkshire Police said.
Det Con Milner said: "Kelk's abuse began for one of the victims when she was just seven years old and continued into her teens.
"The others were also just young teenagers when he committed these despicable acts."
She added: "I am full of admiration and respect for the victims, who conducted themselves with remarkable courage and dignity throughout the investigation."
Kelk, of Wingfield Road, Athersley South, Barnsley was sentenced on Friday following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
