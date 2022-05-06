England results

140 of 146 councilsNumber of councillors

South Yorkshire mayor result: Labour's Oliver Coppard wins

Oliver Coppard (right) secured 143,476 first and second preference votes

Labour's Oliver Coppard has been elected as mayor of South Yorkshire.

Mr Coppard, 40, succeeds Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis in the role and continues Labour's hold on the position, which was created in 2018.

A total of 26.37% of the electorate - 264,720 - turned out to vote, up from 25.82% four years ago.

Mr Coppard has previously pledged to focus on creating more jobs, improving bus services and developing a clean energy strategy for South Yorkshire.

The new mayor for Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield will have powers over economic schemes, transport services and infrastructure projects.

Oliver Coppard
Oliver Coppard replaces Barnsley Central Labour MP Dan Jarvis, who has also had the mayoral role for four years

Mr Coppard received 43% of the first preference vote, but failed to reach the 50% threshold required to win following initial counting.

After the count of the second-choice votes, with Mr Coppard and Conservative candidate Clive Watkinson going head-to-head, the Labour candidate was victorious.

The final result was 143,476 first and second preference votes for Mr Coppard, with Mr Watkinson receiving 57,347 first and second preference votes.

Mayor results scoreboard

Counting complete

Final round results

  1. LabourOliver Coppard

    • final total votes 143,476
    • share 71.4%

  2. ConservativeClive Watkinson

    • final total votes 57,347
    • share 28.6%

First round results

  1. LabourOliver Coppard

    • 1st preference total votes 112,517
    • 1st preference share 43.1%
    • 2nd preference total votes 30,959
    • 2nd preference share 68.5%

  2. ConservativeClive Watkinson

    • 1st preference total votes 43,129
    • 1st preference share 16.5%
    • 2nd preference total votes 14,218
    • 2nd preference share 31.5%

  3. The Yorkshire PartySimon Biltcliffe

    • 1st preference total votes 34,857
    • 1st preference share 13.4%

  4. GreenBex Whyman

    • 1st preference total votes 32,322
    • 1st preference share 12.4%

  5. Liberal DemocratJoe Otten

    • 1st preference total votes 28,093
    • 1st preference share 10.8%

  6. Social Democratic PartyDavid Bettney

    • 1st preference total votes 10,177
    • 1st preference share 3.9%

Second preference votes are only used to elect the mayor if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. The top two candidates then receive the second preference votes from their eliminated opponents.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics