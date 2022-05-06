Monk Bretton fire: Elderly man dies in bungalow blaze
An elderly man has died in a fire at a bungalow in South Yorkshire.
Fire fighters were called to the property in Newfield Avenue, Monk Bretton, near Barnsley, at about 17:30 BST on Thursday.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said three crews attended but the man had "already died before crews were able to rescue him".
The brigade said an investigation into the cause of the fire found it had been started accidentally.
The man has not been identified but a fire service spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."
