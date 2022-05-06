Local election results 2022: Barnsley and Sheffield Labour losses
Counting of local election votes in Sheffield was delayed after staff at a polling station were threatened.
Police were called to a venue in Fulwood on Thursday evening after voting closed to reports of a man making threats before leaving.
The issue was "resolved" with the ballot box delivered to the count venue later than planned, the council said.
The man who made the threats is being sought by officers, South Yorkshire Police said.
Sheffield City Council remains under no overall control after the Green Party made a single seat gain over Labour.
The council is currently run as a coalition between the Green Party and Labour, with Labour being four seats short of a majority.
With a third of the council's 84 seats being up for election, Labour could have regained overall control after losing it in 2019.
However, it continued to shed seats to opposition parties.
Labour lost Beighton to the Liberal Democrats, while it also lost both Gleadless Valley and Hillsborough to the Green Party.
Sheffield scoreboard
Counting complete. After 28 of 28 seats declared.
Labour
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 15
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
- Councillors overall total 39
Liberal Democrat
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 9
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 29
Green
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 4
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +1
- Councillors overall total 14
Conservative
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 0
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 1
Independent
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 0
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 1
It gained single seat Crookes and Crosspool from the Liberal Democrats and also gained the Nether Edge and Sharrow ward from the Green Party.
Council leader and Labour councillor Terry Fox said the results were optimistic for the party.
"Overall, we've seen an improving trend across the city," he said.
"We've won Nether Edge, we've won in Crookes and Crosspool so it shows that we are actually listening, we are delivering and we're going to improve."
Local Liberal Democrat leader Shaffaq Mohammed said his party would continue to be a strong opposition.
"Labour wanted this election to be a referendum on Boris Johnson, and all they were interested in talking about was national issues when actually this was local Sheffield Council.
"As a result, Labour failed to gain a majority and have less councillors now than they had coming into these elections."
Green councillor Paul Turpin said he was "pleased" with gains for his party.
"We're the only party who's gained any seats. It's a little bit disappointing that we didn't win all of our targets but there's lots to be optimistic about."
The make-up of the ruling coalition could change with politicians telling the Local Democracy Reporting Service "discussions... are for another day".
Barnsley remains Labour
In Barnsley, Labour remained in control despite losing three seats to opposition parties including the unseating of the long-serving council deputy leader.
The Liberal Democrats gained two seats from Labour in the Darton East and Dodworth wards, while the Conservatives gained the Rockingham ward from Labour.
Labour holds a majority of 29 seats on the council, with a third of wards being up for election this year.
Conservative candidate David White won the Rockingham seat, toppling deputy leader and Labour councillor Jim Andrews by just 42 votes.
Mr White said people voted to to solve "very, very basic issues" like green spaces and dog walking.
Liberal Democrat Will Fielding, elected to the Dodworth ward, joined his father and fellow Liberal Democrat Peter Fielding on the council.
