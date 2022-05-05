Polls close across South Yorkshire in council and mayoral election
Polling stations have closed across the county for the local council and South Yorkshire Mayoral elections.
Registered voters were able to cast their ballots between 07:00 and 22:00 BST on Thursday.
Elections have taken place in Sheffield, where 28 of the 84 seats were contested, and Barnsley, where 21 out of 63 seats were up for grabs.
People have also voted for a new South Yorkshire Mayor following the departure of previous incumbent Dan Jarvis MP.
Results in the two council elections are expected from about 03:00 on Friday.
Counting in the mayoral election will not start until midday on Friday, with a result expected later the same day.
