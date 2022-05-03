Sheffield: Hare and Hounds pub in Dore targeted by armed gang
Nine men armed with weapons including a knife, pool cues and rocks attacked a group of men in a village pub.
The masked gang stabbed one man and injured others at the Hare and Hounds pub in Dore near Sheffield just before 22:00 BST on 8 April.
They carried rocks into the bar inside traffic cones to carry out what a pub statement said was "a horrific" attack.
South Yorkshire Police have asked any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
The attackers are believed to have fled the scene through a churchyard onto Vicarage Lane.
Police said a light-coloured vehicle, similar to a Skoda Fabia, was captured on CCTV heading down Vicarage Lane towards Savage Lane.
"We are now looking for any information which could help us identify the offenders, the vehicle or anyone who captured footage of the incident," a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added.
