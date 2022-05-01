Sheffield remembers loss of Royal Navy ship in Falklands War
Veterans of the Falklands War have marched through Sheffield to honour those killed when HMS Sheffield was destroyed 40 years ago during the conflict.
Twenty crew members died and many more were injured when the ship was hit by an Argentine missile on 4 May 1982.
The veterans were joined by Sea Cadets in a parade through the city to a ceremony at Sheffield Cathedral.
Ex-Royal Navy sailor Chris Burden said it was "an emotional day".
"Although I wasn't down in the Falklands at the time I did lose colleagues on the Sheffield," he said.
"It's just giving two hours of my time because they gave all they got. It's just to remember them and all those who died in this conflict."
HMS Sheffield was hit off Port Stanley in the South Atlantic. It was the first British ship to be lost in enemy action since World War Two, and the first of four British ships to be sunk by the Argentine air force in the Falklands conflict.
As the fires continued to rage, the remaining members of the approximately 280 crew abandoned the ship after five hours due to the risk of further explosions.
It continued to burn fiercely for another two days and sank a week later while being towed away from the Falklands.
The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, councillor Gail Smith, said the the loss of HMS Sheffield was a "significant event in our city's and our country's history".
"As well as losing our prestigious warship, many lives were lost during the conflict in the Falklands and we mustn't forget the sacrifices made by those who fought, and all those who still do today, to protect our freedom," she said.
"It is an honour for me to take the salute on behalf of Sheffield, on this very important day of remembrance."
On Wednesday, a memorial sculpture made of Sheffield steel is due to be unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.